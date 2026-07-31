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Cement truck crash closed a major intersection near Eagle River

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 31, 2026 at 6:54 AM CDT
Cement truck overturned near Eagle River
Cement truck overturned near Eagle River

A messy crash involving a cement truck caused the closure of a busy Eagle River area intersection for a time Thursday.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office said later in the day the intersection of Highway 70 and Highway 17 had been reopened.

Pictures circulating on social media showed a cement truck had flipped onto its side in the crash.

Part of the truck’s load of cement had been dumped onto the highway, spreading across most of two lanes.
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Local News crashtraffic crashesEagle RiverVilas County Sheriff's OfficeWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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