Cement truck crash closed a major intersection near Eagle River
A messy crash involving a cement truck caused the closure of a busy Eagle River area intersection for a time Thursday.
The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office said later in the day the intersection of Highway 70 and Highway 17 had been reopened.
Pictures circulating on social media showed a cement truck had flipped onto its side in the crash.
Part of the truck’s load of cement had been dumped onto the highway, spreading across most of two lanes.