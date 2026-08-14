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Rhinelander properties being reassessed for property tax purposes

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 14, 2026 at 7:13 AM CDT
View down Stevens Street in Rhinelander
John Burton
/
WXPR News
View down Stevens Street in Rhinelander

Rhinelander property owners will be having the value of their property reassessed for property tax purposes.

Letters have been going out from Associated Appraisal Consultants about the reassessment.

Mark Brown of Associated Appraisal Consultants explained to the city council this summer that a reassessment was required.

“Every municipality in the state of Wisconsin needs to keep assessments within 10% of the Department of Revenue's equalized values,” said Brown. “And right now this will be the fifth year that the city assessments have not been within that criteria. The state will allow you to get up to six years. By the end of the sixth year, if you don't do a revaluation, they will step in and do one for you and then bill everything back to you as the city.”

A notice going out to city residents requests permission to view the interior of properties as part of the reassessment process.

Those receiving the letter can refuse an interior inspection, but photos of the exterior of the property would still be taken.
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John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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