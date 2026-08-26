Fire destroys a Minocqua business

A fire in Minocqua destroyed a business early Wednesday morning.

The Little Rice Fire Department was among many departments that responded and confirmed on Facebook Sheri’s Pub n Grub was the location of the fire.

They said multiple fire and EMS crews responded.

They said the Mutal Aid Box Alarm System was activated to the 2nd level

The fire shut down traffic on Highway 70 for a time this morning as the firefighting effort was underway.

In announcing the road closure, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident began at 2:10 a.m., and was cleared at 6:30 a.m.