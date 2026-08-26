© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire destroys a Minocqua business

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT
Fire at Sheri's Pub n Grub in Minocqua
Little Rice Fire Department
/
Facebook
Fire at Sheri's Pub n Grub in Minocqua

A fire in Minocqua destroyed a business early Wednesday morning.

The Little Rice Fire Department was among many departments that responded and confirmed on Facebook Sheri’s Pub n Grub was the location of the fire.

They said multiple fire and EMS crews responded.

They said the Mutal Aid Box Alarm System was activated to the 2nd level

The fire shut down traffic on Highway 70 for a time this morning as the firefighting effort was underway.

In announcing the road closure, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident began at 2:10 a.m., and was cleared at 6:30 a.m.
Tags
Local News MinocquaFirefiresfire departmentWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate