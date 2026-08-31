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Man dies after boating accident in Vilas County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 31, 2026 at 7:37 AM CDT
Map of Sumach Lake in Arbor Vitae
Wisconsin DNR Website
Map of Sumach Lake in Arbor Vitae

A man died after a boating accident in Vilas County.

Two men went into the water when a boat capsized on Sumach Lake in the Town of Arbor Vitae.

A resident called for help around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

He said one man was bobbing up and down holding a paddle.

The second man swam to shore and said the man in the water was in distress.

A person on the shore rescued the 75-year-old man from the water.
He was talking to medical personnel when they arrived but had an unknown medical event and became unresponsive.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where life saving measures continued, but ultimately, the man died.

The Wisconsin DNR will handle the investigation.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oneida County MED 5, Arbor Vitae Fire & Rescue, the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
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Local News Vilas County Sheriff's OfficeBoatingboat safetyArbor VitaeWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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