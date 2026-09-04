Gov. Evers cancels visit to Price County after unrelated terroristic threats there

LAKE, Wis. (WAOW) — A man was arrested after making terroristic threats and reporting suicidal and homicidal thoughts at a business in the Township of Lake on Sept. 4.

The Price County Dispatch Center received the call from the man, prompting a response from the Price County Sheriff's Office, Park Falls Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Because of the incident's proximity to Chequamegon School-South Campus, the school was placed in a secure hold with law enforcement present. Gov. Tony Evers had been scheduled to visit the campus that day, but his visit was canceled due to the incident.

Authorities said it does not appear the incident was related to or in response to Evers' planned visit.

The man was taken into custody without incident at approximately 9:18 a.m. and transported to the Price County Jail. The secure hold at Chequamegon School was lifted after the situation was resolved.

The Park Falls Fire and Rescue and Park Falls Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.