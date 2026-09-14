Highway 51 near Mercer closed due to wildland fire

Highway 51 along the Iron/Vilas County border is closed due to a wildland fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the closure between Mercer and Manitowish Waters at 8:34 a.m. Monday.

You can check 511 Wisconsin for the latest updates on the highway impact.

Traffic will be detoured on CTH J in Mercer to CTH W in Manitowish Waters.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office said that visibility on the highway had been reduced earlier in the morning due to thick wildfire smoke. Later it posted to Facebook that there was a multi vehicle crash reported on US 51 near Murray’s Landing Road. Highway 51 was closed shortly after.

This story will be updated.