© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Highway 51 near Mercer closed due to wildland fire

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published September 14, 2026 at 8:57 AM CDT
511 Wisconsin

Highway 51 along the Iron/Vilas County border is closed due to a wildland fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the closure between Mercer and Manitowish Waters at 8:34 a.m. Monday.

You can check 511 Wisconsin for the latest updates on the highway impact.

Traffic will be detoured on CTH J in Mercer to CTH W in Manitowish Waters.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office said that visibility on the highway had been reduced earlier in the morning due to thick wildfire smoke. Later it posted to Facebook that there was a multi vehicle crash reported on US 51 near Murray’s Landing Road. Highway 51 was closed shortly after.

This story will be updated.

Tags
Local News WXPR Newswildfireswildfire smokeIron County
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate