© 2023 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sweeping clean energy bills passed in Michigan

WXPR | By Farah Siddiqi
Published November 27, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST
Solar cell in solar farm, Alternative energy and sustainable energy, photovoltaic, Pure energy renewable, clean energy, solar energy, reduce global warming, environment, green energy, generate by AI
pinkrabbit - stock.adobe.com
/
635174439
Solar cell in solar farm, Alternative energy and sustainable energy, photovoltaic, Pure energy renewable, clean energy, solar energy, reduce global warming, environment, green energy, generate by AI

New clean energy legislation in Michigan has passed and is heading to the governor's desk to be signed into law. Backers of the bills said they will allow Michigan to meet its energy needs in a more cost-effective and cleaner manner by improving renewable energy and energy efficiency standards.

Laura Sherman, president of the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council, said the legislation is predicted to create more than 160,000 new, well-paid, nonexportable clean energy jobs for Michiganders.

"Farmers and other landowners who wanted a passive source of income -- to save their family farms, to harvest solar or wind energy -- were being prevented by decisions made at the local level by a minority of voices, and a whole lot of fearmongering and unfounded concerns," Sherman asserted.

Sherman pointed out the legislation will also lower household electricity bills by investing in more affordable energy sources and capturing federal benefits. It is expected to help people save money through expanded energy efficiency programs, including insulation, window and lighting upgrades.

One goal of the legislation is to help transition the state to more renewable energy sources.

William Chilman, superintendent of Beal City Public Schools in Isabella County, thinks the transition should mean diversifying the energy grid, increasing tax revenue for communities, bringing in clean energy business investment, and potentially lowering energy costs long-term.

Chilman argued Michigan should aim for a mix of fossil fuels and renewable energy to avoid overreliance on any one source.

"We should be trying to develop as many different types of energy as we possibly can, to make it more difficult for that grid to come crashing down at some point or another," Chilman contended. "If we have different ways to feed that grid, the better off we're all going to be."

He noted a wind farm in his local township has generated more than $10 million in new tax revenue for itself, for Isabella County and schools, including more than $1.5 million to his district. Chilman added the challenge will be building solar or wind capacity while avoiding using too much acreage, which can coexist with farmland.
Tags
Michigan News sustainable energyrenewable energySolar powerWXPR News
Farah Siddiqi
Born and raised in Canada to an early Pakistani immigrant family, Farah Siddiqi was naturally drawn to the larger purpose of making connections and communicating for public reform. She moved to America in 2000 spending most of her time in California and Massachusetts. She has also had the opportunity to live abroad and travel to over 20 countries. She is a multilingual communicator with on-air experience as a reporter/anchor/producer for television, web and radio across multiple markets including USA, Canada, Dubai, and Hong Kong. She recently moved back to America with a unique International perspective and understanding. She finds herself making Nashville, Tennessee her new home, and hopes to continue her passion for philanthropy and making connections to help bridge misunderstandings specifically with issues related to race, ethnicity, interfaith and an overall sense of belonging,
See stories by Farah Siddiqi
Related Content