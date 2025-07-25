Michigan researchers study fire-resistant structures, amid house fires uptick

As house fires rise nationwide, researchers at Michigan State University are working to make buildings more fire-resistant.

In 2023, more than 120 Michiganders died in more than 100 house fires, accounting for 4% more deaths and 11% more fires than the state’s five-year average.

Every day, there are more than 900 house fires across the country.

Venkatesh Kodur, professor of engineering and director of the first-in-the-nation Center on Structural Fire Engineering and Diagnostics at Michigan State University, said modern homes are at greater risk than homes built in the 1970s and 80s.

"In fact, we did a project with the Underwriters Laboratories to show this," Kodur explained. "Even the structural materials we use in modern houses are much more vulnerable."

Kodur hopes their research will lead to homes built with less combustible materials.

Fire investigators stressed the importance of using smoke detectors, pointing out most fires happen from cooking, smoking indoors and overloading electrical outlets.

Experts warn a blaze can grow in just three to eight minutes, depending on what’s burning and the room size. Smaller rooms have less fuel and air to feed the flames.But there is good news.

Kodur emphasized most house fires can be prevented, with simple precautions.

"You don't turn on the stove to cook something and then go upstairs to take a shower," Kodur advised.

"Being vigilant all the time next to the stove, or when you do barbecue and stuff. Then the second thing, regularly cleaning the lint trap in dryers."

Kodur noted two other potentially lifesaving steps are having your furnace checked regularly to prevent overheating or mechanical issues which could spark a fire, and teaching everyone in the home, including kids, about fire prevention.