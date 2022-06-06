StrongHearts Native Helpline sees 80% increase in use in 2021

The StrongHearts Native Helpline started in 2017 with 468 Native Americans reaching out.

In 2021, more than 8,030 people got in contact with the national organization.

Director Lori Jump says that growth shows not only the need for the hotline, but more resources dedicated just for Native Americans and Alaskan Natives.

Jump is a citizen of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and has worked with victims for more than two decades.

“Due to our historical trauma and what we’ve experienced as an oppressed people our relatives are very hesitant to reach out to people who say they’re there to help, right? If you look at our history people who came into our communities to help us often did great harm. We developed this distrust of symptoms,” said Jump.

Jump says because of this history, Native persons may have a harder time reaching out for help.

StrongHearts put together year-end reports for each state with information compiled from the calls and message they got from victims or people looking for resources to help victims.

In Wisconsin, more than half the people who reached out reported experiencing physical and emotional abuse.

They also reported the thing they needed most was peer support.

“That’s why a non-native helpline doesn’t have the success rate that we have in reaching people in Indian Country. They know we’re Native. They know we understand what it’s like to live on a reservation. They know what the traditions and cultures are and how that impacts the decisions we make,” said Jump.

You can view the Wisconsin report here.

Jump hopes that those who provide resources to survivors in the state can look at it and see where improvements can be made.

“Getting that out to legislators, people that set policy, somebody that’s writing a grant and can say, ‘Hey I know in Michigan transportation, 40% of people that reached out to the helpline have issues with transportation. Maybe what I need to do is include funding for that in my budget and the application that I’m writing,’” said Jump.

If you’re a Native American dealing with domestic or sexual violence or know someone who is, you can call or text the hotline for help.

That number is 1-844-7NATIVE (1-884-762-8483).

There’s also an online chat option at StrongHeartsHelpline.org.