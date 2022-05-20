© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Wisconsin's high court broadens who can carry concealed guns

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 20, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT
guns_pic.jpg
Pixabay.com
/

A unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court has broadened who can legally carry concealed guns and other weapons in the state, overturning a lower court’s ruling dealing with a man whose license was revoked due to a domestic violence conviction.

The court ruled Friday that disorderly conduct is not a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence under federal law, and does not disqualify a person from holding a concealed carry license.

Justice Jill Karofsky concurred, but in a separate opinion called on the Legislature to close what she called a “dangerous loophole” in the law.

The case involves a man who was convicted in 1993 in Door County of misdemeanor domestic

Tags

Politics & Government WXPR News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press