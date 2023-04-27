© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Native American News

Crandon students raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women

WXPR | By WAOW Television Austin Schindler
Published April 27, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
Missing Indigenous.jpg
WAOW Television

May 5 is the national day of awareness for murdered and missing indigenous women, and Crandon High School is putting on something special to raise that awareness.

The school along with the student run Anishinaabe Leadership Club are calling for everyone to wear red next Friday to raise awareness for 'lost sisters'.

Studies show that indigenous women are 10 times more likely to be murdered compared to all ethnicities, and more than 80% of indigenous women have experienced violence.

With Crandon having a high population of indigenous people, the club is raising money selling red shirts to raise that awareness, and show the importance of giving these women justice.

"Many of the missing and murdered indigenous women are not highlighted on or in the news," said Ryana Alloway, a junior at Crandon. "There's to many sisters that go missing or murdered every single year."

A portion of the proceeds will be used to give back to indigenous communities to show support.

Tags
Native American News Missing and Murdered Indigenous WomenWXPR News
WAOW Television Austin Schindler
See stories by WAOW Television Austin Schindler
Related Content