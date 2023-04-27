Crandon students raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women

May 5 is the national day of awareness for murdered and missing indigenous women, and Crandon High School is putting on something special to raise that awareness.

The school along with the student run Anishinaabe Leadership Club are calling for everyone to wear red next Friday to raise awareness for 'lost sisters'.

Studies show that indigenous women are 10 times more likely to be murdered compared to all ethnicities, and more than 80% of indigenous women have experienced violence.

With Crandon having a high population of indigenous people, the club is raising money selling red shirts to raise that awareness, and show the importance of giving these women justice.

"Many of the missing and murdered indigenous women are not highlighted on or in the news," said Ryana Alloway, a junior at Crandon. "There's to many sisters that go missing or murdered every single year."

A portion of the proceeds will be used to give back to indigenous communities to show support.