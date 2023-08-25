Meno Keno Powwow begins this weekend

This Saturday, the Meno Keno Ma Ge Wen Powwow, also known as the Home of the Woodland World Championship Powwow, begins.

People from all over the county will gather in the town of Carter at the Forest County Potawatomi Community’s Powwow grounds for the three day event.

The Meno Keno Powwow hasn’t started yet, but the grounds are already abuzz with vendors and organizers.

I spoke with one couple as they set up for this weekend.

“To learn about other Native American nations, you have to come to these, you have to be a part of it. Some are similar, and some aren't. Some are different, the language part is different in the way they do certain things. And when they do certain things differently, you're a visitor. And you, you just take it in, and you'll learn from that,” said one man, who preferred to remain anonymous.

The Meno Keno Powwow is known as the place to be for dancing.

Last year, over 450 dancers registered.

Powwow Committee Secretary Lisa Milligan is particularly excited for the contests.

“Expect a grand, spectacular [time]. Yeah, there's going to be a lot of dancers. It's going to be huge this year,” she said.

Vendors will sell blankets, jewelry, beaded items, ribbon skirts and shirts, and more.

This year, the powwow will have four full menu vendors, with fry bread, Indian tacos, soups, and two lemonade stands.

The event is open to all ages and Native and non-Native folks alike.

“I appreciate people that do come that aren't a part of a native tribe or anything, because they're trying to, you know, open their eyes to another religion or culture,” she said.

The Meno Keno Powwow runs from today through Sunday.

Dancing begins at 1pm tomorrow during the Grand Entrance.