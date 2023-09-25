Agreement reached to protect grave sites found under church parking lot in Lac du Flambeau

An agreement will help protect human remains found near Community Presbyterian Church in Lac du Flambeau.

The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa issued a statement Friday saying the Tribe is working with the church to restore the final resting places of their ancestors to a respectful setting.

According to the Tribe, the Church has agreed to remove the building currently housing the Attic Resale Shop.

They will also replace part of the Church parking lot to create a grassy area.

The Tribe said that will be more appropriate for their ancestors’ final resting places.

The Tribe thanked everyone who worked through this process for helping ensure their loved ones who walked on receive the respect and dignity they deserve.

A large part of Church parking lot had been closed earlier this year.

Ground penetrating radar had detected the possibility of more than one grave site.

Three test sites were examined based on those results, with one site producing a positive result for the presence of human remains.