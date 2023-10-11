First Lady Jill Biden pays visit to the Menominee Tribe

The Menominee Nation is looking to show its commitment to sustainable business practices, and it caught the eye of First Lady Jill Biden.

The First Lady started her trip to the Badger State by meeting a cheering crowd of kids, before heading over to a tribal sawmill to congratulate them on going green.

Doctor Biden said, "So that the tribe can continue to sustainably manage the forest-using knowledge that has been passed down from generation to generation. Harvesting lumber, while protecting the environment."

Tribal leaders thanked the First Lady for her visit, and said that a moment like this was a long time coming. Menominee Nation Vice Chairwoman Gena Kakkak said, "Our children are excited, our men and women are excited, our elders and our ancestors are excited that this day has arrived."

Along with the First Lady, was Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland. Being the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, she said the visit to the reservation was a full-circle moment for her.

Haaland said, "My grandmother, god rest her soul, was wonderful. An example for me of how I can be a role model for young women I would have the honor to influence."

Another part of the First Lady's trip, was highlighting the impact that tribal women have made, tying the work they've done, to the work of their community to protect the environment.

The First Lady thanked the tribe for their work to protect the environment, and said she hopes others follow their lead.