Ribbon cutting for new internet service center in Lac du Flambeau

If you live in the Northwoods, you've probably noticed that reception can get spotty in some areas, but the Lac du Flambeau Business Development Corporation is hoping to make that a thing of the past.

By cutting the ceremonial ribbon at their new internet service center, the Lac Du Flambeau Tribe is hoping to connect their residents, and those in the surrounding area, with better internet service. Something tribal leaders say is a big need.

Tribal Council President John Johnson said, "For me, another resource that we can communicate with our people on and off the reservation here in Lac du Flambeau, this is going to be a good thing for us."

After the tribe received almost $26 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, they got to work on the new center, and running fiber optic cables to homes on the reservation.

Dion Reynolds, the COO of the Lac du Flambeau Business Development Corporation, says that installing these cables, and maintaining them, will bring more jobs to the community.

Reynolds said, "EitghthFire is a local broadband company that is going to be employing tribal members, creating jobs for tribal members that haven't been there before in technology, and I think that's going to be another thing that's going to boost the community."

Johnson continued by saying that this new internet service, known at EightFire, will also help those outside of the reservation, and that it's important for them to help everyone.

Johnson said, "The more moneys that we can make here in our tribe, or venture out in the future to sustain ourselves, well we're not just helping Lac du Flambeau, we're helping everyone around in our communities."

Officials from EighthFire said that now that things are up and running, the next step will be hiring people to fill several roles.