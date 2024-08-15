Kathleen Shannon is an audio producer and writer who’s reported in camouflage, wildland fire pants, crampons and other specialized gear. She has worked at Montana Public Radio, KDNK Community Radio in Colorado and has done freelance reporting, producing and editing for various podcasts. She earned her MA in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana in Missoula, where she still lives and explores the mountains.

Honors and Awards: 2022 Crown Reporting Fellow, 2020 Award of Excellence from the Colorado Broadcasters Association

Languages Spoken: English

Topic Expertise: climate, Tribal issues, wildlife management, public lands, food systems, housing, agriculture, MMIW

Local Expertise: Rocky Mountain Region

Demographic Expertise: rural, Tribal nations