Report: Native communities would see big impacts from proposed Medicaid cuts

WXPR | By Kathleen Shannon
Published February 14, 2025 at 7:15 AM CST
A January report shows that in rural counties home to large numbers of American Indians, people are more likely to rely on Medicaid for health insurance across all age groups.

That's according to a report from the Georgetown Center for Children and Families on Medicaid's role in rural areas.

Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown Center for Children and Families, says that's a national pattern.

"This is important because if Congress moves ahead to make large cuts, these areas and Indian Country more generally will be in big trouble," she explained.

Alker added that documents leaked from the House Budget Committee show it's considering cuts to Medicaid between $200 -billion and $2.3 trillion.
She added that the cuts are not a "foregone conclusion."

Kathleen Shannon
Kathleen Shannon is an audio producer and writer who’s reported in camouflage, wildland fire pants, crampons and other specialized gear. She has worked at Montana Public Radio, KDNK Community Radio in Colorado and has done freelance reporting, producing and editing for various podcasts. She earned her MA in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana in Missoula, where she still lives and explores the mountains.
See stories by Kathleen Shannon
