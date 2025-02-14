Report: Native communities would see big impacts from proposed Medicaid cuts

A January report shows that in rural counties home to large numbers of American Indians, people are more likely to rely on Medicaid for health insurance across all age groups.

That's according to a report from the Georgetown Center for Children and Families on Medicaid's role in rural areas.

Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown Center for Children and Families, says that's a national pattern.

"This is important because if Congress moves ahead to make large cuts, these areas and Indian Country more generally will be in big trouble," she explained.

Alker added that documents leaked from the House Budget Committee show it's considering cuts to Medicaid between $200 -billion and $2.3 trillion.

She added that the cuts are not a "foregone conclusion."