© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pilot program to help rural hospitals stanch financial bleeding

WXPR | By Kathleen Shannon
Published December 18, 2024 at 8:03 AM CST
Hospital corridor
corradobarattaphotos - stock.adobe.com
/
423051020
Hospital corridor

A new federal program launching next year is designed to help hospitals struggling to stay afloat in rural places.

About 360 rural hospitals across the U.S are at immediate risk of closing because of severe financial problems, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.

That's why the National Rural Health Resource Center is launching the federal Rural Hospital Stabilization Pilot Program.

Alyssa Meller is the center's chief operating officer. She said the program will offer technical assistance for up to two years, to an initial cohort of eight hospitals, and virtual community support to 12 more.

"It is a program that's aiming to improve the health care in rural communities by really helping keep health-care services available locally," said Meller, "to increase patient volume and improve revenue."

Meller said the program will help engage the hospitals' communities to promote services, too. The application period opens Wednesday and closes January 15.

Meller said several things contribute to hospitals' financial woes - including when residents bypass local services and opt to go elsewhere, fixed costs that exceed reimbursement rates from Medicare and Medicaid, and a lack of services tailored to meet community needs, leading to operating losses.

"And so this program then will help stabilize their current service line," said Meller, "but also will help them dive into what is needed at that local level and provide technical assistance and support."

Meller said that as of Friday, about 300 hospitals were registered for Wednesday's virtual informational session.
Tags
Health Hospitalrural internetWXPR News
Kathleen Shannon
Kathleen Shannon is an audio producer and writer who’s reported in camouflage, wildland fire pants, crampons and other specialized gear. She has worked at Montana Public Radio, KDNK Community Radio in Colorado and has done freelance reporting, producing and editing for various podcasts. She earned her MA in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana in Missoula, where she still lives and explores the mountains.
See stories by Kathleen Shannon
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content