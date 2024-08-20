Task force on Wisconsin health care workforce releases findings

Governor Tony Evers Task Force on healthcare workforce adopted a total of 10 recommendations and 26 action items, all in an effort to tackle the ongoing healthcare worker shortage.

Some of those recommendations include supporting faculty who teach health professions and adding faculty to increase school's capacity to enroll students.

It also includes strengthening clinical and hands on experience, and reducing barriers to training, like costs of pursuing an education in healthcare.

That includes reducing GED costs for students.

"What were some of the core areas that we would want to improve within Wisconsin so that we can not only have the right education and training for those clinicians across all of the different spectrums the right recruitment and retention for them," said Sara Rodriguez, Lt. Governor.

Workforce incentives like loan repayments, housing support, and stipends are other options to recruit health professionals to practice in underserved communities.

They said they'd also like to invest in workforce support and wellness programming in an effort to increase retention rates.