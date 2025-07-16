© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LDF Police looking for information on a woman missing after trip to North Dakota

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 16, 2025 at 6:26 AM CDT
Brianne Lynn West-Calabrese, also known as Brianne Poupart
Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department
Brianne Lynn West-Calabrese, also known as Brianne Poupart

Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police want to locate a missing woman.

44-year-old Brianne Lynn West-Calabrese, also known as Brianne Poupart, was reported missing by concerned family members.

She was recently homeless in Wausau, Wisconsin.

It’s believed that she met some individuals from L’Anse, Michigan, who planned to relocate to North Dakota, and traveled with them to North Dakota to help them move.

The last known contact with Brianne was June 19th, while she was in Fargo, North Dakota.

Brianne is a Native American female, 5’5”, with medium build, long brown hair and brown eyes. She has numerous tattoos on her left forearm, back and ankle.

Brianne’s family is extremely worried about her and joins the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department in seeking the public’s help in locating her. Anyone with any information regarding Brianne or her possible whereabouts is asked to call:

Lac du Flambeau Tribal P.D. at 715-588-7717

Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-479-4441
Tags
Native American News Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womenmissing personLac Du Flambeau policeLac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior ChippewaVilas County SheriffVilas County Sheriff's OfficeWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content