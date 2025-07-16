LDF Police looking for information on a woman missing after trip to North Dakota

Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police want to locate a missing woman.

44-year-old Brianne Lynn West-Calabrese, also known as Brianne Poupart, was reported missing by concerned family members.

She was recently homeless in Wausau, Wisconsin.

It’s believed that she met some individuals from L’Anse, Michigan, who planned to relocate to North Dakota, and traveled with them to North Dakota to help them move.

The last known contact with Brianne was June 19th, while she was in Fargo, North Dakota.

Brianne is a Native American female, 5’5”, with medium build, long brown hair and brown eyes. She has numerous tattoos on her left forearm, back and ankle.

Brianne’s family is extremely worried about her and joins the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department in seeking the public’s help in locating her. Anyone with any information regarding Brianne or her possible whereabouts is asked to call:

Lac du Flambeau Tribal P.D. at 715-588-7717

Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-479-4441