Gov. Evers signs Executive Order creating Wild Rice Stewardship Council

Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order Monday to preserve cultural resources and languages of Wisconsin’s Tribal Nations.

Evers said the order is meant reaffirm the state’s commitment to respecting Tribal Sovereignty and fostering strong government-to-government relationships.

It plans to do this by bolstering the education and awareness of Tribal Treaty Rights and sovereignty and promoting stewardship to protect cultural wild rice resources.

“Wild rice is a culturally significant crop and an important food source to the Native Nations of Wisconsin,” said Evers in a video message. “However, changing ecological conditions of are putting Tribes’ ability to grow, cultivate, and harvest the crop on ceded Tribal lands and waters at risk.”

The order does the following:

Directs cabinet agencies to work with Tribal governments, the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC), and other appropriate organizations to increase public awareness and education of Tribal Treaty Rights related to fishing, hunting, and gathering, including to provide training to state employees;

Directs the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to develop a plan to incorporate Indigenous languages and public education on signage at state parks;

Creates a new Wild Rice Stewardship Council to help promote the protection of wild rice in Wisconsin and ensure its presence for future generations; and

Designates the first week of September beginning in 2026 as “Wild Rice Week,” helping to raise awareness for and appreciation of the value of wild rice in the state.

In 2019, Evers signed an executive order to annually designate the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

