State of the Tribes address calls for prioritizing clean water, rural healthcare, and food accessibility

Clean water, rural healthcare, and food accessibility are among the top issues Red Cliff Tribal Chairwoman Nicole Boyd wants to see the state prioritize in the year ahead.

Boyd gave the annual State of Tribes address in front of the Wisconsin State Assembly Tuesday.

She opened the address by talking about how the Anishinaabe were brought to earth to be caretakers of it.

Boyd urged those in attendance to prioritize protecting the water, air, land, and beings at all costs.

“I beg you to join us in protecting the very resource that brought you, me, our children, our grandchildren and future generations into this world. Without safe water, we will not survive,” Boyd said.

Boyd also addressed food sovereignty.

She talked about successful programs like the Great Lakes Intertribal Food Coalition and Wisconsin Elder Food Box.

She also brought up limitations like the Wisconsin Medicaid Food is Medicine Program that offers meals for patients with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or are postpartum.

“Unfortunately, tribal eligibility for this program continues to be an issue since Wisconsin administers the program as a managed care model implemented through an in lieu of services agreement, without an 1115 waiver,” said Boyd. “We have some work to do, and ask that this topic be prioritized by our state lawmakers and staff.”

In her address, Boyd also highlighted accomplishments in the past year like the groundbreaking of the Adolescent Recovery Wellness Center in Bowler, which was originally planned for Oneida County.

You can watch the address via PBS Wisconsin: