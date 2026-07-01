Dual language signs now posted for all federally recognized tribes in Wisconsin

Every federally recognized tribe in Wisconsin now has dual language signs at their border.

The signs use both English and the tribe’s traditional tongue.

All 11 tribes now have them, with the unveiling of signs for the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians this week.

“Every dual-language sign we’ve installed is a shared decision, built through collaboration, consultation, and mutual appreciation and respect,” said Governor Tony Evers.“Since Day One, my administration and I have remained committed to supporting efforts like this that promote Tribal sovereignty and language preservation for Tribal citizens and communities across our state.

Transportation Secretary Kristina Boardman says the signs help recognize and celebrate an important part of Wisconsin’s history.

“Through our dual-language sign program, we’re proud to partner with Tribal leaders to recognize and celebrate this important part of Wisconsin’s history,” said Boardman. “These dual-language signs do more than guide travelers—they help tell the story of the people who have called this land home for generations and strengthen public awareness of Wisconsin’s rich Indigenous heritage.”

The Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians is the 11th and final federally recognized Tribe in Wisconsin to install dual-language signs, along with the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Forest County Potawatomi Community, Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Ho-Chunk Nation, Oneida Nation, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, and the Sokaogon Chippewa Community, Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.