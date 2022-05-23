© 2022 WXPR
Wisconsin couple kills bear that attacked them in their home

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 23, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT
A Wisconsin couple killed a bear that they say attacked them inside their home after they spotted it eating from their bird feeder.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s office said the attack happened around 11 p.m. Friday at a home near Medford in north-central Wisconsin.

The couple told authorities that the bear charged through a window after they yelled at it to go away.

Both the husband and wife were injured before they were able to stab the bear with a kitchen knife.

The man was able to grab a firearm and kill the animal. The couple's children were asleep in their bedrooms at the time and were not injured.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
