Public park improvements focus of new Vilas County Forest plan
Public park facilities on the Vilas County forest were identified for improvements in the county outdoor recreation plan presented to the county forestry committee last week. It will cost approximately $163,000 over a 15-year period.
The highest cost estimate of $70,000 was to make improvements to the county shooting range on Highway 45 south of Conover. Improvements would include a privy, new signs, and to restructure access paths to shooting benches and backstops to allow winter access. DNR range grants could cover $35,000 of the cost.
The replacement of a floating pier that is ADA compliant at the Eagle Lake boat landing is estimated to cost $26,000. The county will consider a $5.00 user fee.
To repair or replace the pier and swim buoys at Eagle Lake Park and swimming area is estimated to cost $18,000 with possible $9,000 grant.
Tamarack Springs campground improvements costing $15,000 could include reshaping current roadways and campsites to improve access, install a hammock camping site, and upgrade and replace fire rings on 10 old sites.
Removal of the deteriorating seawall at the Forest Street boat landing and placement of rip-rap would cost $18,000 less an estimated $7,500 grant.
The River Road equestrian campground would install a hitching rail near the restroom and enlarge the manure pit to allow removal by equipment. That is an estimated $1,000 cost.
Repairing blacktop access, removing dead trees, placing a wood duck nesting box and reducing erosion into the landing will have an estimated $2,000 cost.
The addition of a blacktop approach at the Pickerel Creek boat landing will cost an estimated $4,000.
Establishing vehicle barriers at Hunter Lake Park and swimming area to cost $3,000.
It will be additional $3,000 for placing two wood duck nesting boxes and remove fire ring at Upper Buckatabon Lake boat landing, place a 30-foot boardwalk to improve fishing pier access and repair fishing pier and access trail.
The county also plans to add donation tubes at seven access sites.