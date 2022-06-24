Lake Tomahawk raising funds to build bike trail connection to nearby campgrounds

There are several campgrounds in the Lake Tomahawk area that stay busy throughout the summer.

About a decade ago, Indian Mound and Clear Lake campgrounds north of town were connected by a paved bike trail.

The plan all along had been to connect that trail to businesses in Lake Tomahawk via an old railroad grade.

“We’ve been working on it for a while. Finally, this last year we partnered up with Oneida County Biking and Walking Trails Council, which is a 501c3, and have been seeking donations, writing grants, and collecting money to make improvements on the grade from Lake Tomahawk to the existing trail system,” said George DeMet, the town chairman.

The town needs about $95,000 lay down a special product that will make the trail dual use.

Bikes will be able to easily ride it in the summer, but it’s also safe for snowmobile trails, which is the current use for that section of trail.

“It’s a local product developed by Pitlick and Wick. It’s specifically made for improving hiking and biking trails without interrupting the use by snowmobiles,” said DeMet.

The town has collected about $36,000 and it will be matching all funds donated.

DeMet says the completed trail will be good for visitors and businesses.

“People have been using the railroad grade for many years. This would just make it a much more stable, friendly, and safe surface to travel on,” he said.

You can contact the Lake Tomahawk town office with questions about the project.

Donations are going through the Oneida County Biking and Walking Trails Council.

The trail will start behind the information center in Lake Tomahawk to Gritzmacher Road, where DeMet says the DNR is extended to the paved trail from Clear Lake Campground to.

DeMet says he’s confident they’ll raise the needed funds and have the trail built this year.