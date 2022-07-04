Bike route along Highway H in Boulder Junction approved by committee

The Vilas County highway committee approved six areas along Hwy H in the town of Boulder Junction for development of proposed bike trail.

It will be an eight-foot wide, paved 3.5 mile bike trail from Hwy K to North Creek road.

Non-motorized vehicles, including skateboards and electric wheelchairs, will be allowed, but equestrians are prohibited.

There are areas of wetlands that will require boardwalk construction with one wetland area DNR will allow some filling. While no exact dollar cost was available, Mark Burden of Reuss Construction estimate it may reach close to $1,000,000.

Vilas County corporation counsel Jack Albert reviewed the 25 year land use agreement with the town of Boulder Junction and indicated it was proper. The agreement will be forward to the county board for adoption. It’s expected construction will start this year.

Other action

In other action the committee agreed a request for proposals needed to be developed to design new facilities and where to place them on highway property. Highway commissioner Tony Schalinske indicated a site plan was needed for the salt shed, their on-site scale needs to be replaced, and with larger trucks there is a need for more room, especially in winter.

Also mentioned was a break room to eat lunch without grease and oil being near the workers, along with a rest room for female employees, especially summer help.

When the Eagle River highway facility was hooked up to city sewer and water the former well needed to be properly abandoned but that was overlooked. The committee approved a motion to abandon the former well at an estimated cost of $814.

Finally, the committee approved hiring a person to fill a vacant position when they left to work for the county jail.