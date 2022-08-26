Hunters urged to be careful when picking spots for tree stands

Hunters preparing for the archery deer season are urged to avoid ash trees as they look for a place for a tree stand.

While it’s too soon to hunt, some hunters are already scouting for good spots.

The DNR cautions the spread of emerald ash borer has impacted ash trees, with many dead or dying.

That’s particularly true in the southern part of the state, but the pest has been spreading to other areas as well.

Trees infested with emerald ash borer may unexpectedly snap or drop large branches.

Tree stand accidents are the leading cause of serious injury to deer hunters.

Research shows one in four bowhunters have experienced a fall or near-fall from an elevated stand.

Hunters should also be cautious around ash trees when on the ground, especially in windy conditions, in case a branch breaks off.

The archery deer season begins in mid-September.