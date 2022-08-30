Granite Peak officially acquires Upper Peninsula ski resort

Granite Peak announced Tuesday that it closed on its deal to acquire Big Snow Resort in the Upper Peninsula.

The purchase includes both ski hills, Indianhead and Blackjack.

It also includes restaurants, a hotel, and multiple guest services buildings.

The name of the resort and ski hills will be changing.

The resort will be called Snowriver Mountain Resort.

The two skill hills will be named Black River Basin and Jackson Creek Summit after the rivers flowing through the resort.

The new owner, Charles Skinner Jr., says there were two motivating factors behind the name change.

“The first is a sensitivity to co-opting Native American culture. And the second is to eliminate confusion as the name Big Snow is used by another ski operation. We also feel the name changes help signal a new era of capital investment at Snowriver," said Skinner in a press release.

With the acquisition, Skinner and his daughter Charlotte Skinner have created a cross-company team of mangers called Midwest Family Ski Resorts, which will manage the properties under their ownership.

In addition to Granite Peak and Snowriver, the Skinner's also own Lutsen Mountains in Minnesota.