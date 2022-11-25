After heavy snowfall, skiers say Ironwood trails are in conditions ‘unheard of’ for early season

If you’re looking to get outside for some winter sports after your big Thanksgiving meal, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan might be the place to go.

More than 50 kilometers of cross-country ski trails are open this holiday weekend at ABR Ski Trails in Ironwood.

After a snowfall of more than 30 inches last week, skiers say the trails there are in unheard of conditions for this early in the season.

“Everybody is so happy, lots and lots of smiles,” says Angela Santini, co-owner of ABR Trails. “People are saying ‘I can’t believe I’m on my good skis at this time of year.’”

Santini says people are driving to the trails from across Michigan, Wisconsin and even Minnesota.

Groomers have spent hours getting the trails in shape.

Although coverage is good for this time of year, Santini still warns skiers to be careful, especially near water.

“We have a lot of river frontage and marsh area that we use for skiing, so some of that didn’t get to freeze,” she says. “So right along the river, just use caution. And we don’t open up the lower trails until deer season is over.”

ABR trails are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend.