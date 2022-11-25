© 2022 WXPR
Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports

Hunters with extra venison can help feed the hungry

WXPR | By John Burton,
Wisconsin DNR
Published November 25, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST
Hunters can help the hungry by donating deer harvested in Wisconsin through the DNR's deer donation program.

Venison from donated deer is processed and distributed to food pantries across the state.

Since the program began in 2000, hunters have donated over 94,000 deer, which were processed into over 3.8 million pounds of ground venison.

Deer from counties impacted by chronic wasting disease will need to be tested.

You can find a list of participating sponsors by visiting the “Deer Donation” page at the Wisconsin DNR website.

