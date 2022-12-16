© 2022 WXPR
Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports

Trails shape up for season after heavy snowfall

WXPR | By Erin Gottsacker
Published December 16, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST
Ski trail winter park
Minocqua Winter Park Facebook

Trail groomers were busy early Thursday morning after several inches of snow coated much of the Northwoods.

But the sticky snow and warm temperatures posed challenges.

“It definitely slows us down,” says Erin Blow, the operations manager with Minocqua Winter Park. “Groomers were out reporting lots of trees down in the park. They had to stop quite a bit, so it does slow down the process of grooming.”

Blow says the snow came just in time for the park’s opening weekend. She anticipates classic ski tracks will be set soon as temperatures drop.

Snowmobile trails, on the other hand, still have a while to go.

Those trails largely remain closed in the area.

Lori Rogney, with the Northwoods Passage Snowmobile Club in Tomahawk, says the recent snow will offer a solid base to area trails, but it’s just a start.

“We’re really looking forward to the start of a good season if we can get some more snow on top of this,” she says.

Groomers are clearing snowmobile trails now, but Rogney says consistently cold temperatures and an additional layer of snow will be needed for them to open this season.

Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports WXPR NewsSnowmobile TrailsMinocqua Winter Parktrails
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
