Oneida County snowmobile trails opening Friday

Oneida County snowmobile trails will be opening this Friday at 8:00 a.m.

The County Forestry Department is reminding riders that all lake and river trails in the county are considered unsafe.

They should not be used until they’re marked by the local snowmobile club.

With this week’s storm and high winds, riders are urged to use caution and be on the lookout for downed trees on trails.

The trails are in rough, early-season condition.

The Vilas County Snowmobile Alliance is meeting Wednesday night to make a decision about its trails.

