Extra warnings posted to help ensure snowmobiles stay on the trails

If you're planning to go snowmobiling in the Northwoods, there may be a few extra warnings on the trails.

This after several incidents of riders trespassing on private property.

Jeff Katzer, equipment manager with the Cross Country Cruisers Snowmobile Club out of Arbor Vitae says they've amped up security measures on the trails since News 9 last caught up with them. That includes adding new signage, ribbons and barrels to clearly mark the trails, as well as issuing more citations to rule-breakers.

Katzer says those efforts have paid off, as they've had no new instances of trespassing in the last few weeks.

But now, Katzer says they're running into new issues with riders who aren't operating safely.

"We almost got pegged off three times, and we drive extremely slow," he said. "Yes it's exciting, yes we have a lot of snow, but let's take our time through those S turns and heavily wooded areas."

He says it's important to take turns and curves slowly, and pay extra attention when you approach roadways.