Deer hunters can help keep track of Wisconsin wildlife

Hunters can help the Wisconsin DNR keep track of the resource.

The DNR is asking hunters to participate in this year’s Deer Hunter Wildlife Survey.

It’s an opportunity for hunters to report what animals they observe while deer hunting.

Data from these reports helps DNR researchers to better understand the relative abundance and distribution of mammals, birds and other species of wildlife across Wisconsin.

The survey period is open now through January 7th.

You can report observations with a smartphone, via a computer, or through the mail.

Information is available at the DNR’s Deer Hunter Survey webpage.