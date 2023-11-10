Minocqua Winter Park offers “something for everyone”, competes for a spot on USA Today Top 10 list

Over the past two and a half months, Minocqua Winter Park’s outdoor operations team has been leading volunteer workdays.

Groups of people have been working to get the 65 miles of trails ready for snow.

Minocqua Winter Park Foundation Executive Director Adriane Morabito says they’re in great shape.

As we get closer to winter, Morabito is looking forward to welcoming people back.

“In the chalet, there's a very fun and friendly culture amongst our regular visitors and members and local community that comes up here for various events,” said Morabito. “It's the people and the recreational opportunities we create for folks from all over the world. Our ski shop owner, he has skied all over the world and he hands down gives Minocqua Winter Park the accolades as being an international level Nordic ski center because of our grooming and the amount of trails that we have.”

The 65 miles of trail are spread out over 6,500 acres.

In addition to cross-country skiing, the park offers snowshoeing, tubing, and ice skating. But perhaps what’s most unique is the land people are recreating on.

Morabito says it’s the largest land trust held in conservation easement in the stat of Wisconsin.

“We work collaboratively with the Town of Minocqua, with over 20 different landowners, with the DNR, and then of course the Minocqua Winter Park Foundation brings all these folks together and helps to fulfill those guidelines of a land trust conservation easement,” she said. “It's an awesome collaborative effort to create these recreational opportunities on this easement for our visitors.”

Minocqua Winter Park is in the running to be named one of USA Today’s Best Cross-Country Ski Resort.

Voting to narrow the top 10 is going on now through November 20th.

Morabito is proud to be on the list of nominees with places ranging from Colorado to British Colombia.

She says the Upper Midwest doesn’t always get the love it deserves when it comes to recreation opportunities.

“Up here in northern Wisconsin, I think it's accessibility. One of the reasons I choose to live here is because I can hop on a ski trail literally outside my door. It doesn't take a long time to drive up to the trailhead. It is convenient,” said Morabito.

She says the number of state trails open to cross-country skiing also make northern Wisconsin a great destination for skiers, but she does believe Minocqua Winter Park’s grooming operations sets them apart.

“Our grooming team works really hard at not only maintaining the trails in the off season, but on season there's a high expectation to create a beautifully groomed skate deck or classic tracks. That does draw people to the park for our grooming,” said Morabito.

You can find a link to vote for Minocqua Winter Park here. People can vote once a day.

The winners are announced on December 1st.

ABR Ski Trails is also in the running.