Event helps those interested in hunting learn to cook what they catch

In Plover on Sunday many gathered for the Becoming an Outdoors Woman event.

All to help bridge the gap for women that may not otherwise get the opportunity to go out and experience the outdoors.

Peggy Farrell, Director of the Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program said, “We're doing wild game cooking, so we've got some pheasants, wild turkey, venison, we cooked up some duck this morning so a little bit of everything, nothing too complicated, but everything just a little on the elegant side."

Many have an interest in hunting and bringing in game to fill the freezer, but some don't know how to prepare the food once they have harvested.

“There's an interest in hunting as well and for a lot of people the stumbling block is not knowing how to cook what it is that they bring home, so this is providing them an opportunity to do that," said Farrell.

For those that aren't hunters, this is an event even you could be involved in.

Farrell said, “We do have some folks here who are not hunters but they have people in their family who give them wild game, and it gives them an opportunity to learn how to treat the food well so that they honor it and put beautiful food on the table for their family."

Christine Thomas, founder of the Becoming an Outdoors Woman was in attendance for Sunday's event, and since the first meeting in 1991 much has changed in the world, but one major factor with this program has stayed the exact same.

Thomas said, “It's kind of an amazing thing to see someone's attitude and their confidence and their life change right before your eyes."

The event went great, with many smiling faces, and stomachs full of good food.

For those that missed today's event, fear not, there is another event coming up on the second weekend of February.