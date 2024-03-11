Oneida County snowmobile trails will stay closed even if snow comes

Oneida County snowmobile trails will remain closed this winter even if a big snowstorm comes through.

The Oneida County Snowmobile Council met last week and voted unanimously not to open state funded and club funded trails for the remainder of the 2024 snowmobile season.

The council felt there would be a negative impact to landowner properties.

They also worried a lack of adequate preparation could lead to poor conditions, and potentially damage property and grooming equipment.

Council members said this winter will undoubtedly go down as one of the worst in recent years.

They said they are very considerate of landowners and folks impacted by the lack of snow, and hoped to never see another snow season like this one.