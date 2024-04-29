Trails and campgrounds begin reopening across the Northwoods

A sure sign that summer is drawing closer, trails and campgrounds are starting to open for the season.

Recreation areas, trails, and most campgrounds in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest are set to re-open this week for the 2024 summer season.

Weather permitting, all trails will re-open to approved recreation activities on May 1.

Chippewa campground will re-open on May 20. Black Lake campground will re-open on July 1. All other campgrounds will re-open on May 2.

The Oneida County ATV/UTV Trails System will open Wednesday, May 1 at 8:00 a.m. as will the county-run Enterprise Campground.

Vilas County ATV/UTV trails will also be opening at the same time.

Trails are in early season condition. Trail conditions may be wet in spots.

The counties and clubs encourage riders to stick to marked trails, obey all signs and regulations, and ride responsibly.

Travel Wisconsin regularly updates hiking and biking trail conditions across the state. You can view them here.