Fishing season brings renewed reminders to stay safe around dams

WXPR | By Hannah Davis-Reid
Published May 2, 2024 at 5:47 AM CDT
National Safe Boating Council

The Wisconsin fishing opener is this Saturday.

Xcel Energy wants to remind boaters to be safe around dams and hydroelectric facilities.

Changing flow conditions from the spillway or powerhouse of dams can lead to hazardous conditions.

Below dams, there are reverse currents that can pull a boat back towards the dam, into the spillway and capsize it.

Water levels can change quickly beneath a dam, so you shouldn’t anchor your boat there.

Wear a life jacket and obey all the warning signs.

Don’t enter restricted areas near dams and always stay outside buoy lines.

For information on how to respond in the unlikely event of a dam failure, you can check out https://wi.my.xcelenergy.com/s/outage-safety/public-safety/hydro
Fishing, boat safety
