Landowners sought to host disabled hunters

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 30, 2024 at 7:32 AM CDT
Pixabay.com skeeze

Some people who like to hunt may not be physically up to the challenge anymore.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for landowners to host hunters with disabilities.

Landowners must have at least 60 acres available and be able to host at least three hunters.

You also have to complete an online applicationat the DNR website by July 1st  .

A special hunt for those with disabilities takes place in October.

The Gun Deer Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities began in 1992 and provides hunting opportunities for approximately 400 hunters each year.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
