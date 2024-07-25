Cycling Without Age in Oneida and Vilas County inspires people to embrace the “right to wind in your hair”

Cycling Without Age started in Denmark in 2012 as a way to get older adults on bikes again.

It’s since spread to more than 50 countries with chapters now in Vilas and Oneida Counties.

Sue Richmond is the Director of the Vilas County Aging and Disability Resource Center which runs the chapter in the county.

They’ve been getting out to events and assisted living facilities in the county to offer people free rides on the trishaws, big red bikes with covered seating between the two front wheels.

“It's been a wonderful program. To see the smiles on passengers’ faces is incredible,” said Richmond. “I had a story from one of them that she gave a quote that said, ‘This was better than a roller coaster ride.’ She just loved it.”

Lauri Ring is the RSVP Coordinator for Oneida County.

She says Oneida County is little behind Vilas in getting the program up and running, but they’ve been able to train some pilots, the people that pedal and steer the bikes, and have been taking the trishaws to assisted living facilities. She hopes to start getting them out to more events and places.

Ring says the Cycling Without Age program helps with fighting social isolation.

“A lot of people just want to stay kind of alone at that age, for the elderly especially, so it's neat to get them out and smiling and talking,” said Ring.

Richmond agrees, saying some of the assisted living facilities have noticed normally less-talkative residents opening up once they get on the bikes.

“The reminiscing that they do with the pilots is incredible. We'll come back and they'll say, ‘Oh, he never talks.’ Well, it brings back some good memories,” said Richmond.

Ring says getting the trishaws out in Oneida County is a bit more challenging due to the lack of trails compared to Vilas County but says even rides across the parking lots are making people happy.

“They don't need a big, long bike ride. They just are enjoying it very much,” she said.

Oneida County hopes to get more pilots as the program continues to grow.

Ring hopes they can create hubs in Rhinelander, Eagle River, and the Lakeland Area.

“Once we get rolling with requests, I think it kind of grows is a domino effect, you know, as people hear about it, then we'll get more contacts. We'll need more pilots,” said Ring.

Ring says Oneida County would potentially hold a pilot training session this fall if enough people are interested. Richmond says Vilas County has enough pilots right now but will likely have another training next spring.

Both Oneida and Vilas County ADRC are trying to raise funds to purchase third trishaws for each county which cost about $17,000 apiece.

Vilas County held a fundraiser in Eagle River earlier this week. Oneida County will be holding one at Pioneer Park in Rhinelander on August 15th.

Both Ring and Richmond encourage people that want trishaws at an event they’re holding to reach out to their offices. That’s also where people should call if they’re interested in becoming pilots.

Vilas County ADRC: 715-479-3625

Oneida County ADRC: 715-369-6170