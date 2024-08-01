Wisconsin DNR to ramp up ATV/UTV patrols this weekend

The Wisconsin DNR and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols on ATV and UTV routes this weekend.

It’s part of the annual Think Smart Before You Start campaign.

Law enforcement will be focused on curbing intoxicated operation as well as helmet and seatbelt enforcement.

Over the course of last year’s campaign, multiple intoxicated operators were stopped and cited for OWI violations on public routes and trails.

In total, nearly 500 off-highway vehicle contacts were made with the riding public over the weekend.

Operators and their passengers should always ride sober and wear a seatbelt, helmet and protective clothing when riding.

Here are some additional tips to help ensure a safe day on the trails:



Always operate at a responsible speed and within your abilities

Use extra caution when operating on pavement

Know before you go. Know and follow Wisconsin’s ATV/UTV laws.

One of the best things ATV and UTV operators can do to operate safely is to take an online safety course. A list of approved safety education classes is available on the DNR Safety Education webpage.

Wisconsin law requires every operator involved in a crash incident to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials. In addition, within 10 days of the incident, the operator must submit a written report to the DNR.

For more information on ATV and UTV recreation in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s ATV/UTV riding in Wisconsin webpage.