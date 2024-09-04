Wisconsin bear season opens

Wisconsin’s bear hunting season is now open.

“Bear hunting provides a unique and exciting outdoor experience with family and friends,” said Randy Johnson, DNR large carnivore specialist.

"We see the popularity of bear hunting in Wisconsin increasing with the growing number of customers who apply for a bear hunting license or preference point each year. With growing demand and limited licenses, we encourage the public to review management zone boundaries.”

You do need to be familiar with the rules for the bear management zone where you’re hunting.

Zones A, B and D – Where dogs are permitted:

Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 – with the aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs

Sept. 11 to Oct. 1 – with the aid of bait, dogs or all other legal methods

Oct. 2 to Oct. 8 – with the aid of dogs only

Zones C, E and F – Where dogs are not permitted:

Sept. 4 to Oct. 8 – with the aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs

Wisconsin has a thriving bear population estimated at more than 26,000 animals.

The resident bear population covers more than half the state, primarily in the forested regions of northern and central Wisconsin.

There has been a continued trend of bear slowly moving further south.