© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Those hunting deer need to take care not to bag an elk by mistake

WXPR | By John Burton,
Wisconsin DNR
Published September 11, 2024 at 6:57 AM CDT
Bureau of Land Management

Wisconsin hunters need to know the difference between a deer and an elk.

Wisconsin has two elk herds that have been established.

The Clam Lake Elk Range lies within the Northern Forest Region of Wisconsin and comprises portions Sawyer, Ashland, Bayfield, Price and Rusk Counties.

The Black River Elk Range is located in the Central Forest region of eastern Jackson County.

Elk occasionally venture outside of Wisconsin’s two elk ranges, especially during the fall breeding season.

  • Adult elk are larger than adult deer. An adult elk stands about 1-2 feet taller than an adult deer at the shoulders. An elk calf will be about the same size as an adult white-tailed doe but will display similar coloration to adult elk.
  • Spot the difference in the antlers. White-tailed deer antlers curve forward, whereas elk antlers are larger and sweep back from their heads.
  • Look for color markings. Elk have a tan rump patch, black legs and a dark brown mane. Deer have legs the same color as their bodies, a white throat patch and a fluffy white tail.
  • Additional markers. Elk moving throughout the state may have noticeable markers, including colored ear tags or tracking collars. These collars are fixed around the neck and are typically orange in color, sometimes with a visible printed number.

If you shoot an elk without a tag to take one, you could be fined and lose your hunting privileges.

Wisconsin’s archery deer season opens Saturday.
Tags
Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports Elkhuntingdeer huntWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Wisconsin DNR
See stories by Wisconsin DNR
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content