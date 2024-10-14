© 2024 WXPR
Wisconsin elk season underway

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 14, 2024 at 6:53 AM CDT
Pixabay.com skeeze

Wisconsin’s Elk hunting season started over the weekend, but only for the few hunters lucky enough to get a permit.

This is Wisconsin's seventh elk hunting season since the reintroduction of elk.

It also represents a milestone with the first season hunters have the opportunity to hunt in both the Northern and Central Elk Zones.

The DNR approved an eight-bull harvest quota for the Northern Elk Zone and a four-bull quota for the inaugural season in the Central Elk Zone.

Per treaty rights, half of the eight-bull harvest quota for the Northern Elk Zone has been reserved by the Ojibwe tribes.

The eight hunters participating in the state-administered hunt were randomly selected from a pool of more than 25,000 applicants.

For more information on elk in Wisconsin, visit the DNR's Elk webpage.
