Comment sought on proposed revisions to deer management unit boundaries

How deer management units in Wisconsin are laid out is up for review.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from the public on proposed modifications to the state’s deer management unit boundaries.

The purpose of this comment period is to help the DNR gauge public support for these changes.

Scott Karel, Wildlife Regulation Policy Specialist for the DNR, spoke earlier this year before the state Natural Resources Board.

He said part of the focus would be on the northern deer management units

“Currently they’re county based. We’re considering changing them up a little bit. We’ve heard a desire to go back to something that’s more habitat based, so we’re tending to have a discussion about what our northern forest DMU’s would look like. Additionally, we’re looking at potential zone boundary adjustments, particularly around the central forest zone,”

Adjustments are also proposed for metropolitan subunits around the state.

You can go the the DNR’s Deer Management webpage to comment through October 20th.

A final recommendation will be presented to the Natural Resources Board for approval in time for the 2025 deer season.