Two Northwoods cross country ski areas up for USA Today’s Top 10 List again

Two local cross-country ski areas are once again in the running for USA Today’s favorite Nordic ski resort in North America.

Last year, Minocqua Winter Park took the number one spot in the competition. ABR Trails in Ironwood took third.

Both are in the running to make the top 10 list again. They’re up against cross-country ski areas all across North America and Canada.

Last year when the voting was going on, ABR owner Eric Anderson undergoing heart surgery.

“It was really encouraging, especially last year. You know, I needed something that cheered me up. The nurses weren't doing it, so seeing that poll and watching the ABR rise up was very healthy for me. I'm thankful to all the people that did vote and support us,” said Anderson.

Both ABR and Minocqua Winter Park are hoping to make the top 10 list again.

You can vote for ABR here and Minocqua Winter Park here.

Voting is open until 11:00 a.m. on Monday. Winners will be announced Wednesday, November 20th.