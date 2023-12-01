Minocqua Winter Park and ABR Ski Trails make USA Today’s 10 Best Cross-Country Ski Resorts

The results are in forUSA Today’s Best Cross-Country Ski Resort contest.

As WXPR previously reported, USA Today was asking people to vote for their top 10 cross-country ski areas in the U.S. and Canada out of a list of 20.

Two ski areas from the Northwoods were nominated.

They both made the top 10.

ABR Ski Trails in Ironwood took the number three spot.

Minocqua Winter Park got the most votes and is number one on the list.

"This contest featured some really tough competition and we are incredibly honored to receive this recognition. The outpouring of support we’ve received, both locally and from afar, has been amazing and we are so grateful to each and every one of you," Minocqua Winter Park said in a statement.

Minocqua still needs more snow before trails can open. You can stay up-to-date on opening day and trail condition on its website.

Ironwood has gotten enough snow this week. Trails opened at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

ABR says its early season, thin snow conditions. You can find the latest on trail conditions on ABR's website.