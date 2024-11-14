Proper handling of harvested deer key to getting good venison

Gun deer season arrives later this month and the bow deer season is already underway.

How hunters handle their deer can make a big difference in how the venison turns out.

People's Meat Market in Stevens Point receives several deer all throughout the fall and winter, and the owners said that even though gun season is much shorter, that's when they receive a majority of their deer.

They said that bow season has brought them more than last season, and they're hoping that will continue with gun season. But if you land a deer, they said to make sure to take care of it properly, otherwise, your local butcher might not be able to take it.

Lee Falkavage co-owner of People's Meat Market, said, "As soon as you shoot it, take it, gut it, field dress it. That's the most important part right there, get the heat out of the animal. Don't put it in your car and drive around to every bar in town."

While they will take a deer as long at it's field dressed, they said that others may not, so it's important to ask the butcher where you live about what you need to do.